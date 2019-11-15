Virginia W. Hamilton Vanport Township Virginia W. Hamilton, 95, of Vanport Twp., went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. With dignity and grace, she quietly passed away in her own home, after a battle fought long and hard. Although it is quite impossible to fully share the depth of her life, her heart and her love in this brief tribute, these are but a few important highlights. Born October 6, 1924 in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Daisy Allison. Following the death of her mother Daisy, she was blessed to gain a second mom, Lillian, at just 3 months of age. The youngest of 11 children, Virginia lived in Vanport most of her life. A self-employed hairdresser, she worked out of her home-based beauty shop for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 83. In her spare time, she loved to read and sew. Virginia loved the Lord. She was a faithful member of Rochester Presbyterian Church for years and later in life joined Pathway Church, Chippewa Twp. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend of 54 years, Fred J. Hamilton in 1998, five sisters, and five brothers. Virginia loved her family and leaves behind a legacy of love. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Diane Hamilton, Vanport, and Kathy (Jerry) Schuring, Sewickley; grandchildren, Natalie (Christopher) Miller, Tim Curry, Allison Curry, Kristy (J.T.) Kirk, and Alana (Jeff) Geisinger; and five great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Zarek, and Zayne Miller, and Cali and Kaia Kirk. Virginia also leaves behind her cherished toy poodle, Abby. Friends will be received Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. A private interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made to the Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave., Beaver, PA 15009.