Richard Keith Furness Baden Richard Keith Furness, 60, of Baden, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in UPMC Montefiore, Oakland. He was born December 12, 1958, in Rochester, to the late Richard and Dorothy (Creese) Furness, Sr. He was a lathe operator for TMK Steel in Ambridge. Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Ambridge District Sportsman Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ann Wiles Furness. He is survived by a brother, James Terrence Furness of Ambridge; a nephew, James Michael Furness of Baden and two nieces, Brooke Michelle Furness and Nicole Lauren Olexsovich, both of Ambridge. There will be no public visitation. Private interment will take place in St. Paul's Community Church Cemetery, Chicora, Pa.