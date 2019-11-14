James L. Stanton Brighton Township James L. Stanton, 69, of Brighton Twp., died Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice. Born March 8, 1950, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Jesse and Jacqueline (Bebout) Stanton. He is survived by his loving children, daughters, Kendra Jackson and Casey Stanton and son, Ronald (BethAnn) Young; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Jessica), Caleb, Ayla, Sydney, Draven, Jacob, Luke, Cheyenne and Zoey; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Nancy Stanton; his nieces, Becky and Grace and his nephew, Jason. Arrangements entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamilyfuneral homes.com. Per his request, there will be no public visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life which will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Monaca Bandroom. Interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.