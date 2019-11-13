Flora 'Jane' Mortimer Raccoon Township Flora "Jane" Mortimer, 80, of Raccoon Twp., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home. Born December 9, 1938, in Washington, Pa., the daughter of the late Frances D. Alexander and William Stull, she was an active member of Aliquippa Christian Assembly. Mrs. Mortimer was a retired employee of Hopewell School District, with over 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time at her camp in Pymatuning, Ohio, and being surrounded by her family and her many friends. Mostly, she took great pride and joy in her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Wilbur Keith Mortimer. Surviving are her devoted children, Jeffrey and Tina Mortimer, John and Lisa Bacha, Scott and Melissa Search, James Mortimer, Dean Mortimer, and Eric Mortimer; five grandchildren, Jeffrey "Jay" Morris, Garret and Derrick Bacha, Michelle Carrell, and Jessica Roupe; a brother, David H. (Mary) Alexander; and a special nephew and nieces, Justin and Samantha Alexander. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life service Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Aliquippa Christian Assembly, 166 West Shaffer Road, (Center Twp.) Aliquippa, PA 15001, with the Rev. Jack Robison officiating. How deeply she will be missed by all who loved and knew her. The TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, is in charge of arrangements