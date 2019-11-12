Timothy Giles Hundenski Hopewell Township A loving husband, father of two and grandfather of one, Timothy Giles Hundenski, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 60. Tim was born on December 28, 1958, in Sewickley, to the late Leon and Julia (Ostrowski) Hundenski and proudly worked for American Airlines for 39 years. On August 27, 1987, he married the love of his life, Donna (Soltis) Hundenski and together they raised one daughter Paula and one son, Matthew. "Timmy" was known to most as one of the greatest storytellers around. He truly knew how to bring a hilarious memory to life, and most knew that it was because he was always the center of these incredible memories, that would have you crying laughing. Tim was always the tallest in the room which allowed his contagious smile to illuminate every gathering he attended. If you knew Timmy, you knew that he bled "Black and Gold" for his Pens, Buccos and Steelers, all of which he enjoyed following avidly with his family and friends. While being known as an extremely hard worker to provide for his family, he was also known as the life of every party. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Ron and Leon "Bud" Hundenski. Surviving are his beloved wife, Donna; a daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Lane Pierce; a son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Marin Hundenski; a grandson, Luka; a brother, Don Hundenski; two sisters Joy Plowman and Dolores (Raymond) Taylor, along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 2270 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, where a memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am to celebrate Tim's life. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 15001 www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.