Roberta J. Lowe Formerly of Bridgewater Roberta J. Lowe, 94, a former lifelong resident of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab, Beaver Falls. She was born October 26, 1925, in Bridgewater, the daughter of the late Claude and Elizabeth Zilk Davidson. She had worked in the Dietary Department at the Medical Center of Beaver and was a member of the Church of the Living Christ in Bridgewater. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, a daughter, Helen Milligan and a sister, Claudette Lambert. Surviving her are a son, James Lowe, Beaver; three grandchildren, Crystal, David and Douglas Milligan; a sister, Dorothy Phillips, Beaver Falls; a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation and services were held Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.