Emogene (Smith) White Raccoon Township Emogene (Smith) White, 91, formerly of Raccoon twp., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Aliquippa, on January 8, 1928, a daughter of the late Dawson and Margaret (Morris) Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Arthur White (1995), and her siblings, Donald, James, Roy, Eugene, and Charles Smith. She is survived by her children, Walter Kenneth (Carol) White, Arthur James (Sam) White, and Cheryl L. (Joseph) Eland; her grandchildren, Sean (Karen) White, Robert (Elizabeth) White, Jennifer Shelton, Brittany (Brian) Shutak, Jessica Eland and Christine Amorose; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia (Andrew) Mihalik and Agnes (Phil) Davis; sisters-in-law, Barbara Smith and Debra Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Emogene was active with her community being involved with the Hookstown Grange, the Shippingport Senior Citizens, the Beaver Valley Antiques, "TOPS", in Raccoon Twp., and the Hookstown Fair, where she helped with the craft and needlework displays. She worked with her aunt's flower shop, GC Murphy, and most proudly as a bus driver for School Transportation. She was also a member of the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Rd., Ste. 200, Wexford, PA 15090.