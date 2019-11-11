Rose M. Crystaloski Rochester Rose M. Crystaloski, 72, of Rochester, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Stuckwish and siblings, Margaret Schultheis and John Stuckwish. She was the wife of Edward Crystaloski; mother of Tina Yeager and Lisa Dominquez; grandmother of David Aiken Jr., Candace Marie Thompson, and Keith Archer; great-grandmother of Chase Nichols; and sister of Mark Stuckwish. Services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).