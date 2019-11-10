Benjamin Bojanac Aliquippa Benjamin Bojanac, 30, of Aliquippa, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He was the son of Robin E. Bojanac of Aliquippa and the late Pete Bojanac. He was a 2008 graduate of Aliquippa High School. Ben's passion in life was spending time with his daughter, Arianna. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling to the mountains, kayaking and screaming at the Steelers. He was employed as a lawn and landscaper maintenance foreman with Jody Showrank 1-Call Services, Independence Township. Not only was Jody a great boss but also a cherished friend. In addition to his mother, Robin E. Bojanac (Ron Evans), he leaves his daughter, Arianna and her mother, Morgan; a brother, Ryan Bojanac and his wife Courtney; his girlfriend, Kaci Nicoles; and numerous extended family members and friends. Benjamin was preceded in death by his father, Pete Bojanac. Friends will be received on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. with the Reverend Donald W. MacNeil officiating. To share online condolences, view his video tribute, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.