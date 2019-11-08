Henry A. Shoup Economy Borough Henry A. Shoup, 78, of Economy Borough, passed away peacefully November 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wanda (Lucas) Shoup; beloved father to Tammy Kiss (Thomas), Chris Shoup (Launa), Candy Ragozzino (Gary) and Leslie Mutz (Dan); loving grandfather to ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren and brother to Norman Shoup (Shirley). He loved woodworking and was an U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Arlene (King) Shoup and two granddaughters, Samantha and Alyss. Friends will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.