Anna R. Tyson Aliquippa Anna R. Tyson, 75, of Aliquippa, gracefully departed this life and entered her eternal resting place on Friday, November 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1944 in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Ossie Foster Sr. and Louise Motton. She was a lifelong resident of Aliquippa and an usher and member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Anna was the most loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had been employed by Balboa Johnson's Place and Autumn Lane, where she enjoyed taking care of people. She has always been willing to help anyone. Her kindness and warm spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who love her. Anna was an avid bingo player, card player, and she loved to go to the casino. She also loved to watch football and basketball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Tyson; brother, Ossie Foster Jr.; two daughters, Lanitta Coleman and Mauresa Stevenson and a grandson, Clinton Junior Russell. Leaving to cherish her loving memory are her children, Anthony Foster Sr. (Lena), Aliquippa, Anissa Tyson, Rochester and Tyshon Tyson, Ambridge; her sister and best friend, Jaqueline Jeter, Monaca; a brother, Charles Foster, Aliquippa and a sister-in-law, Delores (Charles) Johnson, Aliquippa; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a stepmother, Eleanor Foster; a devoted friend, Gershon Humphries who helped her tremendously; and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Church in the Round, Aliquippa from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Homegoing Service on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.