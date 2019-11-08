Alex Keith Wicks Conway Alex Keith Wicks, 23, of Conway, passed away unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Craig Wicks and Renee Shotter; his step father, Chris Shotter and stepmother, Debbie Wicks; a brother, Zac (Crystal) Wicks; grandparents, Anthony and Barbara Vidovich and Stewart Wicks; uncles, Keith (George Ann) Vidovich, Dean (Kima) Vidovich and Tony (Doreen) Vidovich; aunts, Andrea (Richie) Paganie and Janet Plasko; a niece, Brielle Wicks; a nephew, Bryson Wicks; stepbrothers, Christopher and Brandon Shotter; cousins, Chelsey and Ashley Vidovich and friends. Alex enjoyed gun collecting, riding his motorcycle, camping and pretty much anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed trap shoots with his Pap and most of all spending time playing with his niece and nephew. He will be truly missed by all that knew and loved him. Friends will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.