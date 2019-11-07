Sophie Ann Erwin Moon Township Sophie Ann Erwin, 89, of Moon Township, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at UPMC Cranberry Place. She was born in Groveton, Pa. on August 24, 1930, to the late Nick and Stella (Szost) Stiney. In 2007, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles W. Erwin. Sophie is survived by her two loving daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Lesifko and Sherry (fiancé Phillip) Erwin; three cherished grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy), Sarah (Tom) and Daniel; her great grandson, Brayden; sister, Betty Jane Murray, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sophie was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary and was retired from Robert Morris University. Sophie was devoted to her family, was an excellent baker and baked many luscious pies. Sophie made wonderful memories for every holiday. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be recited on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Margaret Mary Church at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The Erwin family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the East Wing at UPMC Cranberry Place and Family Hospice for their wonderful kind care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sophie's name to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243.