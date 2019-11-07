Bernice Carol Singleton Pittsburgh Bernice Carol Singleton, age 70, passed away on October 31, 2019, after a series of illnesses, in Pittsburgh. She is survived by her daughter, Les Marie Singleton; grandson, Loren Singleton; brother, Jeffrey Birt; nephew, David Birt, Jr; nieces, Cortney Birt, Dr. Lindsey Birt and Ashley Birt; great nephew, Tristin Birt-Scott; special cousin, Pauletta Rouse and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Kingdom Light Ministries International, 6378 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206. Immediately following the services, a Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Compass Club, 2155 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219. Arrangements entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.