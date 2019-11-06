Ronald E. Ivey Steubenville, Ohio Ronald E. Ivey, 61, of Steubenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Trinity Hospital. He was born on September 21, 1958, the son of William D. and Lina Mathilde (Roessler) Ivey. He worked as a computer systems network manager for First Energy. He enjoyed camping and spending his time with his grandchildren who called him "Grampy". He loved keeping busy fixing up houses. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tamela Ivey; three children, Mike (Autumn) Ivey; Nicole (Jim) Thompson and Kimberly (Anthony Pudenz) Ivey; seven grandchildren, Madilyn Ivey, Vera, Nora and Grant Burke, Jimmy and Rhonnie Thompson, Gavin Banks, and Penelope Pudenz; five siblings, William Ivey Jr., Raymond Ivey, Carol (Tom) Benton, Jeannine (Bob) Harrison and Mike (Kelli) Ivey; mother-in-law, Freda (Tom) Hurley; a sister-in-law, Taunya (Francis) Johns; two brothers-in-law, Terry (Faya) Harr and Timothy Harr. Friends will be received on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.