Marcella (Marcy) Novak Formerly of Ambridge Marcella (Marcy) Novak, formerly of Ambridge, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, in Cranberry Township. She was born April 11, 1944, in Rochester, daughter of Peter and Laura Misicko. Marcella is survived by her brothers, Larry and Tom Misicko and her son, Randy Novak and his family. Marcy was a long-time parishioner of Church of the Savior in Ambridge. A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Church of the Savior, 420 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA 15003. Lunch will follow on-site following the service.