Betty Schmidt Brighton Township Betty Schmidt, 84, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Monaca, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center. Born December 21, 1934, in South Beaver Twp., she was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Blum) Schmidt. She is survived by her aunt, Emma Bell and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. The Rev. Eric D. Ash will officiate. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery.