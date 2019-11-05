Martha Jane Crail Cabot Martha Jane Crail, 94, of Cabot, formerly of Meridian, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born April 20, 1925, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Hugh J. McLaughlin and Helen (Knoch) McLaughlin. Martha is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Butler. She was an active member of the Meridian Women's Club. She was an advocate of the Butler Community College where she worked in the admission office in its first years. She retired from Butler County Clerk of Courts where she did marriage licenses. Martha was an original member of WQED. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, her boxer dogs, but her family was her biggest priority. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Guziak (John E. Craven, Jr.) Craven of Pittsburgh; her grandson, Daniel Lee Guziak of Monroeville; a sister, Helen M. Cronk of Granby, Conn.; and a number of nephews, nieces and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Crail, who died February 19, 1999; a daughter, Jane E. Shearer; and two sisters, June D. May and Audrey L. Bair. Friends will be received at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joel Benson officiating. Private interment in the Greenlawn Burial Estates. Contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.youngfuneralhomes.com