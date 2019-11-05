Lawrence E. 'Zeke' Laughlin Ambridge Lawrence E. 'Zeke' Laughlin, 73, of Ambridge, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. He was born December 5, 1945, in New Brighton, a son of the late Lawrence J. Jr. and Violet Ruscitti Laughlin. He was a boilermaker with Local 154 and a former Ambridge Volunteer Fireman. Zeke was a Lance Corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and was a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Surviving are his wife, Deborah Kwolek Laughlin; a son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Megan Laughlin, Beaver; a daughter, Kim Laughlin Flynn and her fiancé, Chuck Killen, Ambridge; eight grandchildren, Kimberlee, Jared, Rosella, Elizabeth, Hannah, Pateon, Marc and Debbie; three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Zayn and Killian and two brothers, Richard Laughlin, Ambridge and Joseph Laughlin, Venice Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rosella Laughlin. Friends will be received on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Wednesday, at 9 a.m. with Rev. Patti Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home to provide full military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 862, P.O. Box 26, Rochester, PA 15074.