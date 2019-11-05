Joseph A. Spratley Jr. Hopewell Township Joseph A. Spratley Jr. 92, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born in Rochester, on December 4, 1926, a son of the late Joseph Sr. and Evelyn (Graham) Spratley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Close) Spratley (1994); siblings, Mary Ann Zarilla, Isa Dora "Izzy" Spratley, Betty Corrigan, Marion Vogel, Edith Davidson, Evelyn Gussenhofen, Barbara Spooner Shultz and George Spratley. He is survived by his children, Joseph and Sharri Spratley, of Brighton Twp., David and Kathie Spratley, of Hopewell Twp.; eight grandchildren, Michael (Kristy) Spratley, Laura Spratley, Joseph Jr. (Tamara) Spratley, Natalie Spratley, April Spratley, Sarah Curtis, David Jr. (Kim) Spratley, Rebecca (Justin) Dilts; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Sylvia Sanner and Gloria Moorehouse; two brothers, Robert and Albert Spratley and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Draganac, officiating. Private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.