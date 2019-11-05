Eric Lloyd Patterson Formerly of Hookstown Eric Lloyd Patterson, 38, of Slippery Rock, Pa., formerly of Hookstown, Pa., went to be with his Lord and Savior while surrounded by family on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Erin Paisley Patterson and son, Tyler; parents, Richard and Michelle Patterson; brother, Michael (Erin) Patterson; grandmother, Peggy Davis; parents-in-law, Don and Pam Paisley; brother-in-law, Ryan (Angel) Paisley; and nieces and nephews, Sarah, Hannah, David Patterson and Jackson and Reagan Paisley. There are many other special family members and friends. Godson of Dr. Neal Ralston; Eric is now reunited in heaven with several beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eric was strong in his Christian faith. He cared deeply for others and had a personal mission to help those in need. A graduate of South Side Area and The Ohio State University, Eric had a love of nature and animals and did much work in these fields. In addition to owning a grooming business and working in the veterinary field, he was an instructor and event coordinator for IDD adults. Recently he was able to bring to fruition a long time dream of owning a bait, tackle and outdoor adventure business. Working together with his wife and son, Bud & Bud's Great Outdoor Adventures became a reality. A celebration of Eric's life will be held Saturday, November 9, at Rock Falls Park, 111 Stoughton Beach Road, Slippery Rock, Pa., from noon to 5 p.m. Memorial gifts and condolences may be made in care of the funeral home and The Wounded Warriors Project. Cremation services by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.