Carl Walters III Ambridge Carl Walters III, 64, of Ambridge, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born December 26, 1954, son of Martha Walters and the late Carl Walters Jr. He was an employee of Robert Morris University. Surviving are his mother, Martha Walters, sister and brother-in-law, Diana (Greg) Sirney and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Leslie Tanner; two nieces, Theresa and Michelle Sirney and a nephew, Shawn Sirney. There was no public visitation. A funeral service will be conducted at a future date in Tidioute, Pa. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.