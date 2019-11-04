Rina Fratangeli Aliquippa Rina Fratangeli, 84, of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, and was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband and son when passed from the arms of her loving family into their embrace. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Dragonac. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.