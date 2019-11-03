Mildred L. 'Becky' Barr Rochester Mildred L. "Becky" Barr, 94, of Rochester, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Providence Care Center. She was born in Kaylor, Pa., the daughter of the late Fred and Lena Reese. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Rochester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Barr Jr.; a son, Emmett Barr; a great-grandson, Alex Ruby; and five brothers, Carl, Bill, Ken, Ed, and Jim Reese. She is survived by three children, Nicholas and Eva Barr, Georgetown; Fred and Vicki Barr, New Brighton; and Carrie and Tom See, Freedom; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.