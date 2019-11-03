Linda Jo Faller New Brighton Linda Jo Faller, "Purp" to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully at her home in New Brighton, Pa., on November 1, 2019, at the age of 72. Linda is predeceased by her father, James Whitworth Sr.; in-laws, John and Peg Faller; sister in-law, Kay Uebing; niece, Joni Brackman; loving granddaughter, Jessica Faller; and precious great-granddaughter, Grace Compton. A loving wife of a loving husband of 56 years, Jack Faller. Linda (Mom) will be sadly missed by her children, John E. Faller III, Jeffrey (Vikki) Faller, Tammi (Dennis) Mesko, Tonya Faller Knotts, and Lisa Faller Barbour; grandchildren, Jacob Faller (Samantha), Zach Faller (Olivia), Tori Faller (Preston), Chassidy Mesko (Jordan), Josh (Kelly) Mesko, Krista (Lucas) Ransom, Devin (Mel Rae) Kashella, Dylan Knotts, Derek Knotts, and Chad Lindsay; and great-grandchildren whom she adored, Nolan, Carter, Riley, Isabella, Kash, Harper, Maxwell and Colton. Also survived by her loving mother, Mildred Whitworth; sister, Nancy (Gary) Buzzato; brother, James (Mary) Whitworth; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Linda was a caring nurse for 31 years at Friendship Ridge. Linda enjoyed life; the most important things were her family. Each and everyone held a special place in her heart. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.