Gretchen J. Parsons Formerly of Aliquippa Gretchen J. Parsons, 75, of Richland, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2019. Born on June 30, 1944, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late George and Jean (Sweringen) Gourley. Gretchen was preceded in death by her brother, James Gourley; brother-in-law, Reed Miller and sisters-in-law, Joyce Gourley and Sandy Gourley. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, H. Robert Parsons; daughters, Jennifer J. Maslonek of Richland and Rebecca S. (Aaron) Huet of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Cassidy L. Black, Jillian E. Fetsko and Blake R. Huet; sister, Joann Miller of Aliquippa; brothers, David of Fairfax, Va. and Donald (Darlene) of Hookstown and several nieces and nephews. Gretchen was a 1962 graduate of Monaca High School and was employed as an Office Manager at Woodlawn Oil Company in Aliquippa. She was a member and Sunday School Teacher at the First Assembly of God Church in Windber, PA. A lifelong volunteer for the Girl Scouts of America, she received the coveted "Yellow Rose" Award for her service and dedication. Gretchen enjoyed going to Nags Head Beach with family, building puzzles, knitting and crocheting. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Friends will be received Monday, November 4, 2019, at the HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m., Rev. David C. McGee, officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at John Anderson Memorial Cemetery in Aliquippa. The family suggests contributions be directed to First Assembly of God Church in Windber, Pa., or Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, in memory of Gretchen. Online condolences may be posted to www.wharrisfuneralhome.com