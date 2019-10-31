Nancy J. Nebel Center Township Nancy J. Nebel, 70, of Center Twp., passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born October 12, 1949, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Edward Jr. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Owens) Williams. Nancy retired as a supervisor from the Beaver County Department of Public Welfare. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca, where she served as Eucharistic Minister, and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She was a friend of Lois W. Surviving are three daughters, Christine (Terrance) Sheffey, Maureen (Mark) Purcell and Laura (Derek) Cepanec; six granddaughters, Madison, Arianna, Claire, Elise, Evelyn and RaeLynn; a brother, Bob (Louann) Williams and two sisters, Betty (Mike) Durr and Susan Williams and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Williams III. Friends will be received Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa. 15061, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Nancy was a caring and loving mother, sister and friend, and a devoted "Grammy" to her beloved granddaughters.