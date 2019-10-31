Boris F. Pekol Fair Oaks Boris F. Pekol, 76, of Fair Oaks, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. Born July 14, 1943, Sewickley, a son of the late Anthony and Jewel Petros Pekol. Boris was a graduate of Quaker Valley High School in 1961 and a member of Good Samaritan Parish. He was the director of transportation for Taylor Dairy and was the owner of Leet Excavating and Leet Township Self-Storage. Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Janicki Pekol; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Peter Woeste, St Charles, Ill. and Elaine and Kurt Dizak, Economy Borough; five grandchildren, Piper, Payton and Paris Dizak and Zachary and Paige Woeste and one sister, Nadia Yamanaka, Morton Grove Ill. Friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.