Anna M. (Zwierzynski) Sentak New Brighton Anna M. (Zwierzynski) Sentak, 93, of New Brighton, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Heritage Valley Beaver. Born January 22, 1926, in Koppel, a daughter of Stanley and Catherine (Gurnak) Zwierzynski. She belonged to the Holy Family Catholic Church of New Brighton and was a member of its Christian Mother's and Holy Family Gold. She was a devout parishioner who dedicated many hours to Divine Mercy Adoration Chapel. She was known by many as the "Rosary Lady" who prayed the rosary daily and made rosaries for the missionaries. Anna loved the Holy Family Bingo and also volunteered her time. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Sentak, November 14, 1984; one sister, Louise Jadyk; and seven brothers, Joseph, Richard, Stanley Jr., Pete, Mike, Larry and Paul Zwierzynski. Surviving are her children, three sons, William Sentak, Sewell, N.J.; Frank Sentak, New Brighton; and John Sentak, Wintersville, Ohio; two daughters, Kate (Ed) Buday, Center Twp., and Ann Bryan, Beaver; her six grandchildren, James (Mary) Bryan, Michael Bryan, Erin (Matt) Leonard, Kelsey Sentak (Richard) Casaletto, Katie Sentak and Traci Buday; also her two great-grandchildren, Bailey Bryan and Jack Leonard, as well as one brother, John (Joyce) Zwierzynski, Grand Rapids, Mich. and many nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 8:30 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 7th Avenue, New Brighton. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.