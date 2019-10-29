Garnet Marie Mazur Baden Garnet Marie Mazur, 87, of Baden, beloved wife, mother and friend has been called by the Lord to join the choirs of angels on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Elmcroft Senior Living, Chippewa Twp. Born March 13, 1932, in Mars, Pa., a daughter of the late Maurice and Marybelle Graham Dixon. She was the office manager for J. Scott Mazur CPA, formerly John Mazur CPA, in Sewickley. Garnet was a member of the Baden United Methodist Church for 71 years. She was a member of the church choir and the Beaver Valley Choral Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Mazur in 1991; one son, Jeffrey Mazur in 2013; and three brothers, Jerry, Don and Jim Dixon. Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, J. Scott and Valerie Mazur of Center Twp. and Chris Mazur and Erin McLaney of Economy; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Amber, Gillian, Halie, Ada and Avery Mazur; two great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Moe and Carlene Dixon of Florida and Lester Dixon of Baden; a former daughter-in-law, LaQuata Mazur; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Baden United Methodist Church with the Reverend Jim Young officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in care of the funeral home, for the family to help defray medical costs. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft and Gateway Hospice for the care they gave Garnet.