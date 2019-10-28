Claudette Ranshaw Daugherty Township Claudette Ranshaw, 64, of Daugherty Twp., passed away early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 30, 1955, in Beaver Falls, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Vivian Palka and was a member of the Holy Family Roman Catholic Parish, New Brighton. Claudette had retired from the Beaver County Office of Court Administrator and the Treasurer's Office. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Ranshaw III, on October 24, 2019, as well as her parents, and a brother-in-law, Harry Betke. Surviving are two sons, Shane (Amy) McNutt, Hampton, Va., and Corey Ranshaw, Daugherty Twp.; two sisters, Joyce Betke, Hookstown, and Claudia (Anthony) Cananzi, Chippewa; and two grandsons, Aaron and Bryce McNutt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, by her pastor, Father Tom Kredel. Interment will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery New Brighton. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice especially, Leticia and Angie for the loving care given to Claudette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Rd., Ste. 200, Wexford, PA 15090.