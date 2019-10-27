Inger Niklasson Beaver On Monday, October 21, 2019, Inger (Jansson) Niklasson passed peacefully. Inger was born in Oskarshamn, Sweden on June 27, 1942, the only daughter of Sven Adolf Wide and Dagmar Jansson. She was the widow of Sven Herbert Niklasson and is survived by her eldest daughter, Inger Maria Ross and son-in-law, Gregory Vincent Ross; her youngest daughter, Anna Kristina Niklasson and son-in-law, Eric Stefan Mitzel; grandson, Vincent Niklas Ross and granddaughters, Lovisa Vida Niklasson and Vika Linea Niklasson. While we are, in this moment, saddened by the loss of our cherished mother and grandmother (Mormor), we take solice in knowing Inger's vibrant personality and free spirited nature will be remembered by all those who have had the honor to call her their friend. Inger traveled the world and shared her lifetime of adventure with her beloved children. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the Providence team for their devoted compassion in caring for Inger in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donation be made in the name of Inger Niklasson to Donate Life America. Close friends and family are invited to a memorial service for Inger on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.