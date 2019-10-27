Betty J. Hudicek Formerly of Ambridge Betty J. Hudicek, 89, of Winter Springs, Florida, formerly of Ambridge, died in Winter Springs on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born on January 1, 1930, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of Anna Marusic Pastnovic and Victor Pastnovic. Betty was a graduate of Ambridge High School. She was employed as a psychiatric aide at Dixmont State Hospital and Woodville State Hospital before retiring in 1991. She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church and then Good Samaritan Roman Catholic Church. Betty is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline of Las Vegas, Nevada and Susan (Potter) of Winter Springs, Florida; a granddaughter, Kelly, also of Winter Springs; nieces, Pamela, Kimberly and Amy; grandniece, Kelly and a grandnephew, Leo, all of Ambridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack and three brothers, Leo, George and Gary. A Memorial Mass will be said at Good Samaritan Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Internment will take place at Good Samaritan Cemetery, Fair Oaks.