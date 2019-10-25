Thomas G. 'Tom' Petey Center Township Thomas G. 'Tom' Petey, 81, of Center Township, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, following an extended illness. Born January 24, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George and Julia Petey. Tom will be remembered for his strong will, his overwhelming love for his family, and his willingness to teach others. He enjoyed passing his knowledge and life lessons to others, especially his grandchildren. Tom enjoyed being outside in the sunshine, reading several newspapers a day, watching sporting events on television, and keeping the woodpeckers that visited his feeders well-fed. Tom earned several teaching degrees, taught college-level courses at CCBC and PSU, and concluded his 33-year teaching career in the Quaker Valley School District. In his spare time, Tom sold real estate, enjoyed writing articles for the local paper, and completed masonry work with his late father-in-law. Tom instilled his great faith in God to his family and those who were close to him. He enjoyed a special spiritual relationship with two priests that the family would like to especially thank; Fr. Charles Bober, and Fr. Michael Ruffalo. The family would also like to thank the Heritage Valley Medical Group, and the Heritage Valley Wound Care Center for their care throughout his extended illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara (Braszo) Petey; his daughter, Sheryl (Scott) Rice of Beaver; two sons, Mark (Sherrie) Petey of Center Township, and Craig (Mary Alison) Petey of Oakland, Calif.; his sister, Juliann Gray, Plano, Texas; his three grandchildren, Zachary, Brianna, and Lucas Petey; his brother-in-law, Ron Braszo of Midlothian, Va.; several nephews; and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sofia and Steve Braszo; and his sister-in-law, Debbie Cook. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini, Center Twp., with Father Martin Bartel officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Coraopolis, PA 15108. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Tom's name Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222.