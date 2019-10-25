Norma E. Silosky East Rochester Norma E. Silosky, 84, of East Rochester, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was born May 19, 1935, in Woodsfield Ohio, the daughter of the late Lucille Rienbeau. She was a housewife and homemaker and a member of St Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester. Norma was a volunteer with the former Geriatric Center and former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East Rochester Volunteer Fire Department. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Daniel 'Dan' Silosky Sr.; a son, Michael Theodore 'Ted' Silosky, East Rochester; a grandson, Daniel Michael Silosky of Brighton Twp; two great granddaughters, Elly and Riley; a sister, Ada Henderson of Moon Twp.; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Carol Rienbeau of Texas; beloved close friends, Dewite and Judy Calvin and Jim and Janice Dunn, all of East Rochester; P. J. and Patty Calvin of Center Twp., Rick and Betty Nalesnik of Rochester, Debbie and Joe Sokol of Baden and Terry Mason, of Rochester; two nieces, Rene Doba and her husband, Eric of Texas and Amy Staff and her companion, Russ of Moon Twp.; two nephews, Sean Rienbeau of Texas and David Henderson and his wife, Agnes of Economy Borough. Norma's wish was to be cremated with no service. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester The family wishes memorial contributions made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or Alzheimer Association, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.