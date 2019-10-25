Larry Salamone Conway Larry Salamone, 86, of Conway, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 23, 1932, in Conway, a son of the late Carl and Anna Nolfi Salamone. Larry was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was an active member and former commander of the Conway VFW Post 6713, and an active member of the Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. He worked for 45 years at Conway yards and retired in 1994. He was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed laying bricks when not working at the railroad. He was an avid Penguin and Steeler fan. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Larry (Debbie) Salamone Jr. of New Sewickley Twp.; daughter and son-in-law, Leslee A. (John) Brewster of Kennedy Twp.; special friend, Maureen McBurney of Conway and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Virginia Salamone, three brothers, Joe, Dick and Frank Salamone and two sisters, Velia Cavallo and Dora Fioravanti. Friends will be received on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a blessing service will be conducted on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stefan Mao and Dr. Athanasios Colonias of the Allegheny Health Network. Also special thanks to the Allegheny Health Network Hospice doctors and nurses that took such great care of Larry during his last days.