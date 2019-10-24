James R. Saal Sr. Greenville James R. Saal, Sr., age 83, Hempfield Twp., Greenville, Pa., passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 22, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenville on August 1, 1936, to Ralph F. and Vesta (Essinger) Saal. Jim was a 1954 graduate of Penn High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1954-1956 and graduated from the Shenango Valley Business School in 1958. He was employed by Pennsylvania Power Co. for thirty years, retiring in 1994 as the Manager of the Meter Reading Department for Mercer County. In addition, Jim worked from 1998-2018 as a part-time Funeral Associate for Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Greenville. As a lifelong member of Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, he served as a Deacon, Elder and was a member of the Church Consistory Council. As a 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of F&AM Eureka Lodge #290, Scottish Rite New Castle Consistory, Mercer County Shrine Club and Zem Zem Temple of the Shrine, Erie. Jim was a Life Member of B.P.O.E #145, Greenville, where he was a longtime pin setter on Friday mornings for special needs students in the local area. He was also a member of Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374 and the Italian Home Club. Jim, affectionately known as "Pa" to more than just his grandchildren, will be sadly missed. On November 27, 1959, he married the former Carol A. Frohlich, she survives. Also surviving are two sons, James R. Saal, Jr. and his wife Sue of Phoenix, Ariz. and Jeffrey Saal and his wife Susan of Beaver, Pa., and three grandchildren, Austin Saal, Kelly Saal and Olivia Saal. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Saal. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 28, 2019, in Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, Greenville, with the Rev. June Boutwell, pastor of the church, officiating. Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service. Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. in LOUTZENHISER-JORDAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville. B.P.O.E. #145 will conduct an Elks Service at the funeral home on Monday at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be in the columbarium of Zion's Reformed U.C.C. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125 or to Adventure Amputee Camp c/o Phyllis Frohlich, 1320 Daffodil PL #4, Dunedin, FL 34698. Visitors are also welcome to sign the online guest book and view a Video Tribute at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com