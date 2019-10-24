Christopher M. Dawson Formerly of Freedom Christopher M. Dawson, 43, of Kalamazoo, Mich., formerly of Freedom, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Born on July 10, 1976, in Beaver, the son of George and Debbie Dawson of New Brighton and Rich and Joni Pierce Cook of Otsego, Mich. Chris was raised in the Freedom and New Sewickley areas. Chris had a passion for cooking, which he did at the Elliott's Nest in Monaca for many years. He also worked as a shift manager in the overnight deli at Walmart. He enjoyed skateboarding, listening to music and making amazing dinners for family. Chris was preceded in death by his infant son, Noah Christopher Mosso Dawson and his maternal and paternal grandparents. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Lee Mosso Dawson, Center Twp; Madison K. Doyle, YSU; brothers, Dan and family, Mich. and John and family, Wash. and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, also by his estranged wife, Meagen Scarsellone Dawson. Friends will be received at the Living Water Church, 125 Center Grange Road, Aliquippa for a memorial service and luncheon at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.