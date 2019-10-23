Sarah A. (Crespo) Olayer McCready New Beaver Borough Sarah A. (Crespo) Olayer McCready, 93, of New Beaver Borough, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home following a short illness. Born January 1, 1926, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Moran) Crespo . She was married to Joseph Olayer who died November 6, 1983, and then S. Wells McCready who died July 2, 2007. Sarah was a homemaker and caretaker for the elderly. She was a member of the former St. Monica Parish in Wampum and currently a member of Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City. While at St. Monica's, she was active with the Christian Mothers Association. Sarah was also a member of the 55 Club in New Galilee. She enjoyed gardening and baking, especially banana nut bread and blueberry cobbler. Her most cherished time was spent caring for her family. Survivors include her daughter, Martha (Fred) Rogers of Baden; three sons, Joseph "Sonny" A. (Kathy) Olayer of Ellwood City, James S. Olayer of New Galilee and Donald E. (Mary) Olayer of Chippewa; three step-children, Beth Ann (Paul) Morrison, Edward (JoAnn) McCready and Robert (Candy) McCready, all of New Galilee; two sisters, Lucy Thompson of Joplin, Missouri and Elizabeth (Robert) Wilks of New Brighton; brother, Edward (Donnie) Crespo of Eatonville, Wash.; ten grandchildren; thirty two great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, Sarah was preceded in death by two sons, John and Daniel Olayer; three sisters, Margaret Mitchell, Ann and Marie Crespo and seven brothers, Alfred, John, Phillip, Charles, Joseph, Henry, and Thomas Crespo. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church on Friday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Father Thomas Kredel officiating. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in New Castle. The family wished to extend a special thank you to the staff of UPMC Family Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.