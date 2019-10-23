Ralph Thomas Oxendine Aliquippa Ralph Thomas Oxendine, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The Lord saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with me, you have fought a good fight and finished the course. Well done my good and faithful servant". "Come with me". Ralph was born on August 23, 1951, in Rochester, to the late Herman and Exxie Oxendine. Ralph graduate from Aliquippa High School in 1970. He joined the United States Air Force, after completion he was employed with Jones & Laughlin Steel Co. and American Bridge in Ambridge and retired from the Port Authority of Pittsburgh after 20 years of service. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce "Chief' Oxendine and his sister, Beverly Oxendine Brimm. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 48 years, MARY LEE LYLES OXENDINE; three sons, Anthony Thomas, Chad Tyrone and Ralph Herman 'Denise' OXENDINE; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; his siblings, Janice Oxendine Smith, John Oxendine of Aliquippa and Linda Oxendine Brand of Skokie Ill. and Max the cat. He loved music and he was the life of the party and will be greatly miss. Viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church, Washington St., Aliquippa at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Homegoing service at 12 p.m. Military honors will be performed at the church following the service. Private burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville at a later date. Transitional services of love have been entrusted to the CALVIN L. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Allegheny Avenue (near the North Shore), Pittsburgh, PA. 412-322-2530.