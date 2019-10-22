Rhonda Ann Plassmeyer North Sewickley Township Rhonda Ann Plassmeyer, age 63, of North Sewickley Township, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Beaver Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, Beaver Falls. Born November 22, 1955, in New Brighton, to the late David and Mary (Starner) Plassmeyer. She was Lutheran by faith and worked as a Nurse's Aide for Beaver Valley Geriatric Center, now known as Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, since she was 17 years old. She loved her family and enjoyed playing cards. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (JoAnn) Plassmeyer of Rochester; a sister, Liza Plassmeyer of Beaver Falls and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, with Pastor Duane Herron officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Vita's Hospice, Vita's Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com.