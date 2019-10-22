Mary Talerico Conway Mary Talerico, 83, of Conway, formerly of Stowe Rocks, was reunited with her husband and son in heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was surrounded by the most important thing in her life: her family. Surviving Mary are her daughters, Debbie, Darla, and Holly Talerico, all of Conway, who were always her best friends; loving daughter-in-law, Michele VanKirk; honorary son-in-law, Charles Price; seven beautiful grandchildren, Tara (Julian), Brandi (Scott), Michael (Sam), Brandon (Kim), Nicholas, Brittany and Cameron; six precious great grandchildren, Gionni, Adalyn, Allison, Luca, Logan and Silas; her companion of ten years, Mario Lucente of Baden, who never left her side; three siblings Alice Burt, Carol Rowe and Charles Ford, who gave her a lifetime of laughs and memories. Waiting for her in heaven were her husband, Albert; her son, Samuel Talerico, whom she has been missing for 60 years. She will also be met by sisters, Mercedes Liguori and Dorothy Lebeck, as well as her brother Joseph Ford. Mary and her husband built the sixth house in Conway and put down roots that kept her family there to this day. She greeted the community at Talerico's Restaurant in Nothern Lights Shopping Center, where you would never find her without her heels on. She raised her family on coffee, hard work, and love. The best family in the world promises to always live what you taught us: there is nothing more important than family. We will carry on using the strength that you taught us but we know we can all be together again just by pouring a cup of coffee. Friends wishing to celebrate her memory are welcome Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Church St., Ambridge, gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be offered Friday at 10:20 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Conway. Private Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom. Immediately following Mass all are invited to the Conway Croatian Hall where a wake will be held in Mary's honor.