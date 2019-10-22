Gerald (Jerry) Lee Freeman Beaver Falls Gerald (Jerry) Lee Freeman, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Howard and Virginia (Bailey) Freeman. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Dainton Freeman; son, Joshua Freeman; and loving grandfather to Nadia Freeman. Jerry is also survived by three brothers, two sisters and many nieces and nephews. Gerald went into the U.S. Army in 1966 and served 3 years in Germany and was discharged in 1969. Gerald worked at Michael Baker Engineering for 5 years and then he worked at Heritage Valley Health Systems for 34 years and retired in 2009. Gerald has been a loving husband, father and grandfather and we will surely miss him. Friends will be received Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (GPS: 848 Sunflower Road, Rochester), where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com