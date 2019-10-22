Brett D. Wargo Independence Township Brett D. Wargo, 32, of Independence Twp. died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at home. Born November 14, 1986, in Beaver, a son of David and Donna Buccilli Wargo of Independence Twp. He was employed by Aldo's Foodservice. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Gavin D. Wargo of Raccoon Twp; two brothers, Jeffery A Wargo of Imperial and Lee M. Wargo of Independence Twp; one sister, Rachel L. Wargo of Hopewell Twp.; two nieces, Faith Campbell and Katie Wargo, both of Independence Twp. and his maternal grandmother, Ellie Lambert of Cranberry Twp. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.