Margaret Jane (Heffner) Ritchey Copaopolis Margaret Jane (Heffner) Ritchey, 110, lovingly touched many lives, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Concordia Nursing Home. She was born in Huntingdon on April 7, 1909, one of seven, born to the late Lewis Cass and Minnie Bell (Russler) Heffner. In 1984, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Rev. James H. Ritchey who pastored at the Nazarene Churches throughout Pa. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings and four of her children Gerald Ritchey, Helen Mixter, Lelia Warheit and Velma Gorring. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James A. and Carol Ritchey of Aliquippa; daughter and son-in-law, Leona M. and Don Chamberlain of Butler; son-in-law, Bill Gorring of Coraopolis; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, twenty-three great-greatgrandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. Margaret was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, teaching Sunday school and was Treasurer in church mission's department. She was a perfectionist in her handwork of embroidery and crocheting, while also enjoying flower gardening. Margaret attributed her 110 years of life to being a Christian who sought to follow God's plan for her life, being a hard worker, eating a healthy diet, no bad habits and loving her God and her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www. copelandfuneralhomes.com, further visitation on Wednesday at 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at the Beacon of Hope Church, 386 Shafer Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. Burial will be private at Coraopolis Cemetery. Margaret made her home at Concordia Nursing Home in April of 2015. Concordia became like her "other family". Margaret's family can't adequately express their thanks to the staff at Concordia for their exceptional care and kindness these past four years.