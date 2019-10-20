Fernande J. (Fern) (nee Herber) Carter Baden Fernande J. (Fern) (nee Herber) Carter, formerly of East Aurora, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph in Baden. She was born in Terville, France, on February 23, 1926, to Etienne and Catherine Herber. At the end of World War II, she met and married (the late) Michael Slivka, Jr., and returned to the U.S. where they raised their family. Fern is survived by her four children, Carole (late Dennis) Scheib, Daniel Slivka, Jeanette Garko, granddaughter Brittany, and Michele (Dennis) Foley. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, here in the U.S. and in France. Preceding her in death was her second husband, Russell H. Carter. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, Dolly Grethen, Mia Reinhart, and Jeanette Schmidt. Fern was a lifelong and devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Church of East Aurora, N.Y. She was at the top of her class, spoke four languages, and held a prestigious position handling highly classified ledgers in Europe. Fern played violin, wrote children's poems, and created beautiful needlework and quilts. She was a friend to all and quietly helped those in need. Our family thanks the staff at Concordia Villa St. Joseph and Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care and support. A special thanks to her dear friends, Bob Sowyrda and Deb Foster, for their love and friendship over the years. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial which will take place on Monday, October 21, 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut St., in Sewickley, Pa. Please assemble at the church. There is no prior visitation. Friends are welcome to attend the Committal Service of Final Prayers in East Aurora, New York, on Wednesday, October 23, at Oakwood Cemetery. The Rev. Robert Wardenski will be officiating.