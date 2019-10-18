Martha Christman Buffington Prospect Martha Christman Buffington, age 100, of Prospect, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 13, 1919, in Library, Pa., a daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte Jenkins. Martha was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ where she served as a Deaconess and Sunday school teacher. She was also a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her two husbands, Jacob Christman in 1979, and Ervin Buffington in 1999; two brothers, William (Elsie) Jenkins and Thomas (Dorothy) Jenkins; and five sisters, Ann (Dude) Russell, Charlotte (Bernard) Fischer, Elizabeth (Sherwood) Cyphert, Marie (Ronald) Barwell, and Nettie (Albert) Wagget. She is survived by a son, Richard (Patricia) Christman; two daughters, Divida (Thomas) Kocuba and Nancy Botwright Frammolino; nine grandchildren, Debra (Richard) Roach, Cynthia (Thomas) Everett, Joel (Lauren) Christman, Melissa (Miguel) Bicelis, Denise (Lance) Gula, Gregory (Cheryl) Kocuba, Kimberly (Paul) Palmieri, Kelly (David) Cornell, and Thomas (Shelly) Botwright; 27 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. Thomas Everett, Miguel Bicelis, and Paul Aaron Palmieri will conduct the service. Private interment will follow in Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 615 N. Pike Road, Cabot, PA 16023.