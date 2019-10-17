Ethel Mae McDonald Lee Springfield, Virginia Ethel Mae McDonald Lee was called home on October 9, 2019, in Springfield, Virginia, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Ethel was born on June 1, 1938, in Oglethorpe, Georgia, to the late Howard and Etta Mae McDonald. She was a member of the Church of the Living God in Midland. Ethel retired from the Beaver County Courthouse after 26 years of employment. She was a graduate of Penn State University. Over the years, she held several jobs, culminating with AT&T where she worked 8 years. Ethel loved fashion, skating, bowling and most important cooking, ensuring that everyone she was around had something good to eat. Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Rosetta McDonald and two nephews, Darandy Brown and Denzel Haskins. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her only brother whom she loved dearly, Howard Pete McDonald, and her devoted children, Deborah Taylor of Pennsylvania, Alfreda Taylor and Jose Rios of New Jersey, Samuel and Alicia Taylor of Virginia, Rodney and Sylvia Taylor of Virginia and Darnell and Charisse Simmons of Arizona. She also leaves behind her goddaughter, Gwen Hill Williams of Maryland; grandchildren, Benjamin and Tiffani Taylor, Serena Taylor, James Taylor, Sharece Ramos, Elvin (DJ) Ramos, Damien Paoliino, Warren Taylor, Yasin and Natasha Tisdale, Kitab and Zanita Tisdale, Keith Haskins, Chari, Ciyre, Camia, and Cydnie Simmons.; and great-grandchildren, Tyona, Skye, Brooklyn and Sloan Taylor, Cheyenne, Mariah, Nekyah, Avianna, Damarion, Neyonah, Azara, Nadia, Nasir, Destiny and Faith Tisdale, Kassidy, Warren Samuel Taylor II, Camron, Cordell and Isaac. Ethel also leaves her mother's only living sisters, Margarine Easton of Midland and Georgia Childs of New Brighton; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Taylor of Beaver Falls and Ada Young of Alabama; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. Special thanks to those who came and prayed with her. Friends will be received Saturday, October 19, at the Church of the Living God, Midland, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.