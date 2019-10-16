Howard 'Nick' Beeman Fair Oaks Howard Leslie "Nick" Beeman, 82, of Fair Oaks, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born October 1, 1937, in Nikep, Md., son of the late Nicol and Edith Mabel (Dunlap) Beeman. He was raised in Frostburg, Md., before moving to Ambridge, Pa., to work in the steel mill. He was a retired electrician from the Aliquippa Works of LTV Steel (formerly Jones and Laughlin) with 39 years of service. Family affectionately called him "Nick" after his father, while coworkers knew him as "Big Red." He enjoyed sports, lettering in basketball, baseball and soccer at Beall High, Frostburg, Md. He was an active golfer at Blackhawk and the J & L Bowling League at Sheffield Lanes. Even as years advanced, health challenges came his way, he always kept a smile and lived a passionate, never-give-up life. He was a man of faith and a humble overcomer regardless of life's circumstances. He was a member of Valley Christian Fellowship (formerly Assembly of God) since 1969. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Martha (McKenzie) Beeman in February 2013. Howard is survived by a son and three daughters, Brian (Lorrie) Beeman, Boardman, Ohio; Susan (David) Barness, Fair Oaks; Kimberly (Chris) Davids, Economy; and Pamela (Bob) Shannon, Fair Oaks; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Shriver (the late James Shriver), Baltimore, Md., and Linda (Tony) Rakowski, Streets, Md.; as well as extended family and friends. Friends will be received on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum) where his funeral service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Patti Elliott officiating. Private interment will follow in the Sunset Garden of Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com