Shirley Louise (Wolfe) Radeschi Midland Shirley Louise (Wolfe) Radeschi, 77, of Midland, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with love and attention from her children. Born on March 14, 1942, to the late Francis Wolfe and late Grace Gailey Wolfe, Shirley was an avid crochet hobbyist and creator; she made many things for many people, as well as establishing several collections of her own. She will be sadly missed for the grace and kindness she showed to everyone she touched and all will surely miss her infectious smile. Family meant so much to Shirley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael A. "Mick" Radeschi, and a brother, Fred Wolfe. Surviving family includes two daughters; Tammy (Steve) Shuman of Chester, W.Va., and Lisa (Alma) Ross of Hopewell; a son, Michael (Karen) Radeschi of Moon Twp.; two brothers, Willard Ellis (Donna) Wolfe and James (Nancie) Wolfe; two sisters, Ella Mae Udon and Cindy (Scott) Boston; and a stepsister, Joelyn Shank. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Ashley and Erin Shuman, George Papas, Jacob Ross, and Ethan and Lauren Radeschi; a great-grandson, Miles Shuman; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.